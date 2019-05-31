MSTC reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.86% to Rs 734.44 crore

Net profit of MSTC reported to Rs 23.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.86% to Rs 734.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 852.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 324.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 76.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.39% to Rs 2927.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1946.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

734.44852.622927.001946.270.52-58.76-8.63-17.104.68-26.00-267.96113.044.34-26.30-269.21111.5923.61-14.74-324.4776.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)