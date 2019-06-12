JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals restarts Ammonia IV plant at Baroda

Capital Market 

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals announced that post annual shutdown for repairs of Isothermal Shift Reactor top hemispherical head, Ammonia-IV plant at Baroda unit is under startup and anhydrous Ammonia production is expected to start from 13 June 2019 onwards.

Ammonia-IV plant would be initially started at lower loads which would be gradually increased.

Subsequently, Urea-II plant would also resume on availability of CO2 gas from Ammonia-IV plant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU