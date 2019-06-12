Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals restarts Ammonia IV plant at Baroda

-
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals announced that post annual shutdown for repairs of Isothermal Shift Reactor top hemispherical head, Ammonia-IV plant at Baroda unit is under startup and anhydrous Ammonia production is expected to start from 13 June 2019 onwards.
Ammonia-IV plant would be initially started at lower loads which would be gradually increased.
Subsequently, Urea-II plant would also resume on availability of CO2 gas from Ammonia-IV plant.
