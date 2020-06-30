Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.31% to Rs 205.74 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 11.40% to Rs 15.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 205.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.76% to Rs 78.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 811.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 964.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

205.74193.53811.97964.7612.0518.8915.3118.6423.4233.59115.71166.5317.5528.1892.66150.1615.4717.4678.5299.09

