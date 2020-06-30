Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.31% to Rs 205.74 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 11.40% to Rs 15.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 205.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.76% to Rs 78.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 811.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 964.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales205.74193.53 6 811.97964.76 -16 OPM %12.0518.89 -15.3118.64 - PBDT23.4233.59 -30 115.71166.53 -31 PBT17.5528.18 -38 92.66150.16 -38 NP15.4717.46 -11 78.5299.09 -21
