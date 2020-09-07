Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 79.41% to Rs 38.63 crore

Net loss of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.41% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.38.63187.59-37.1215.43-18.7425.23-21.8222.50-24.1814.58

