Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 79.41% to Rs 38.63 croreNet loss of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.41% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales38.63187.59 -79 OPM %-37.1215.43 -PBDT-18.7425.23 PL PBT-21.8222.50 PL NP-24.1814.58 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU