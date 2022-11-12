JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 180.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 57.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 65.69 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 57.17% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales65.6968.23 -4 OPM %7.7014.00 -PBDT3.848.38 -54 PBT3.397.96 -57 NP2.515.86 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU