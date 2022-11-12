Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 57.17% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Maris Spinners standalone net profit declines 85.37% in the March 2022 quarter
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 8.89% in the March 2022 quarter
Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 756.67% in the March 2022 quarter
Morgan Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2022 quarter
SORIL Infra Resources consolidated net profit rises 570.00% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 65.69 croreNet profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 57.17% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales65.6968.23 -4 OPM %7.7014.00 -PBDT3.848.38 -54 PBT3.397.96 -57 NP2.515.86 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU