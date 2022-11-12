JUST IN
Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 14.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.22% to Rs 284.64 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 14.48% to Rs 46.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.22% to Rs 284.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 205.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales284.64205.93 38 OPM %61.1367.88 -PBDT74.3061.58 21 PBT63.8752.92 21 NP46.1640.32 14

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

