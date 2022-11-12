Ujaas Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.12 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 34.46% to Rs 7.59 croreNet Loss of Ujaas Energy reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 79.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.46% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.5911.58 -34 OPM %-0.920.17 -PBDT-3.93-2.97 -32 PBT-5.74-4.84 -19 NP-5.12-79.48 94
