Oil India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shankara Building Products Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd and Minda Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2019.
Oil India Ltd lost 4.52% to Rs 172.3 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 80207 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92877 shares in the past one month.
Shankara Building Products Ltd tumbled 3.08% to Rs 447.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13934 shares in the past one month.
Indo Count Industries Ltd crashed 2.83% to Rs 36.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44453 shares in the past one month.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd pared 2.72% to Rs 159. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4549 shares in the past one month.
Minda Industries Ltd corrected 2.68% to Rs 316.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35879 shares in the past one month.
