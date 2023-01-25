Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 98.95% to Rs 7.58 croreNet loss of Sharpline Broadcast reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 98.95% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.583.81 99 OPM %-6.4618.64 -PBDT-0.500.71 PL PBT-0.620.71 PL NP-0.610.53 PL
