JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

V I P Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.48% to Rs 526.40 crore

Net profit of V I P Industries rose 31.76% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.48% to Rs 526.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 397.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales526.40397.34 32 OPM %13.8614.38 -PBDT68.9361.13 13 PBT50.8843.71 16 NP44.1033.47 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 16:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU