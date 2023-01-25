V I P Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.48% to Rs 526.40 crore

Net profit of V I P Industries rose 31.76% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.48% to Rs 526.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 397.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.526.40397.3413.8614.3868.9361.1350.8843.7144.1033.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)