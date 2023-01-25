V I P Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.76% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.48% to Rs 526.40 croreNet profit of V I P Industries rose 31.76% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.48% to Rs 526.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 397.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales526.40397.34 32 OPM %13.8614.38 -PBDT68.9361.13 13 PBT50.8843.71 16 NP44.1033.47 32
