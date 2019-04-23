Equity indices open in green, Sensex up 100 points

The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the trading 100 points higher than its previous close.

Healthy buying in consumer durables, metal, and stocks supported the gains.

At 9.19 a.m., the Sensex traded at 38,747.86, higher by 102.68 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close of 38,645.18 points.

It opened at 38,771.27 and so far touched an intra-day high of 38,779.29 and a low of 38,663.53 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,607.65 points, higher by 13.20 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close of 11,594.45 points.

