Benchmarks slide further; pharma shares decline

The Sensex and the Nifty further extended losses and hit fresh intraday low in mid-morning trade. At 11:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 222.26 points or 0.56% at 39,534.55. The index was down 68.40 points or 0.57% at 11,837.80.

The advance-decline ratio leaned in favour of the sellers. On BSE, 543 shares rose and 1530 shares fell. A total of 84 shares were unchanged. In broader market, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.72%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.70%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

Pharma shares declined. (down 2.58%), (down 2.26%), (down 1.86%), Lupin (down 1.62%), (down 1.38%), (down 1.32%), (down 0.86%), (down 0.7%), Industries (down 0.68%), (down 0.22%), (down 0.2%) and (down 0.06%), edged lower. (up 0.68%) and (up 2.61%), edged higher.

IT shares were mixed. (down 1.33%), (down 0.79%), (down 0.57%), (down 0.47%), (down 0.46%) and (down 0.02%), edged lower. (up 0.18%), (up 0.82%) and (up 1.42%), edged higher.

IT major was down 0.22% at Rs 2253.50 after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 2,285.05 in morning trade today.

was down 0.68% after the company announced that it had been able to raise $1 billion from the international markets. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

NTPC was up 0.34% after the company announced that it entered a joint venture agreement with (EDMC) to incorporate a joint venture company (JVC) between NTPC and EDMC with equity participation of 74:26 respectively with an objective to develop & operate & The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

was down 0.94% while was down 2.80%. and signed an agreement to form a strategic partnership to explore co-lending. With this partnership, both and will jointly offer loans and expertise for the growing needs of MSME and self-employed as well as The announcement was made today during market hours.

