Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.00%

Nifty Media index ended up 2.00% at 1907.3 today. The index has added 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.59%, Dish TV India Ltd gained 2.98% and Jagran Prakashan Ltd rose 2.88%.

The Nifty Media index has increased 47.00% over last one year compared to the 61.71% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.32% and Nifty Private Bank index added 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.36% to close at 15869.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.42% to close at 52773.05 today.

