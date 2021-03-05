Financials shares ease

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 106.67 points or 1.37% at 7685.04 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 6.29%), Bank of Baroda (down 5.01%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 4.96%),Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.81%),Canara Bank (down 4.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 4.68%), IFCI Ltd (down 4.45%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 4.34%), Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (down 4.33%), and Indian Overseas Bank (down 4.2%).

On the other hand, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 6.43%), Dolat Investments Ltd (up 5.99%), and Centrum Capital Ltd (up 2.64%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 292.98 or 0.58% at 50553.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 115.9 points or 0.77% at 14964.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 192.49 points or 0.91% at 21061.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 103.01 points or 1.46% at 6960.19.

On BSE,1145 shares were trading in green, 1712 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)