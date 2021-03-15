Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 172.3 points or 2.23% at 7567.56 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 5.52%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 4.96%),Reliance Capital Ltd (down 4.93%),Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.93%),IDBI Bank Ltd (down 4.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Magma Fincorp Ltd (down 4.73%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.71%), Geojit Financial Services Ltd (down 4.48%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 4.4%), and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (down 4.22%).

On the other hand, Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 8.77%), Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (up 8.74%), and UCO Bank (up 8.3%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 807.21 or 1.59% at 49984.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 221.85 points or 1.48% at 14809.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 205.97 points or 0.97% at 21003.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 78.75 points or 1.13% at 6898.3.

On BSE,927 shares were trading in green, 2021 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)