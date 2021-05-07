Benchmarks trade firm; Nifty above 14,800

Equity indices were trading with strong gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 14,800 mark. Barring the Nifty Auto index, all sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the green.

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 371.26 points or 0.76% at 49,321.73. The Nifty 50 index was up 103.40 points or 0.7% at 14,828.05.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.04% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was gained 0.47%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1658 shares rose and 911 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 155,650,258 with 3,251,960 global deaths.

India reported 36,45,164 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 234,083 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. In last 24 hours, India recorded 4.14 lakh new cases and 3,915 deaths.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 2.39% to 5,216.85, extending its winning run to third consecutive trading session. The index has added nearly 6% in three sessions.

Vedanta (up 4.85%), National Aluminium Company (up 3.72%), Tata Steel (up 3.53%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.29%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.93%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 2.5%), JSW Steel (up 2.4%), NMDC (up 2.38%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.31%) and Coal India (up 1.04%) were top gainers in metal space.

Results Today:

HDFC (up 0.86%), UltraTech Cement (up 0.83%) Dabur India (down 0.81%), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (down 0.55%), Great Eastern Shipping (down 2.51%), Godrej Agrovet (up 0.07%), Grindwell Norton (up 0.58%), Kansai Nerolac (up 1.28%), Navin Fluorine (down 0.85%) and Steel Strips Wheels (up 1.07%) will announce quarterly results today.

Earnings Impact:

Hero MotoCorp fell 2.3%. The two-wheeler major reported 39.4% jump in net profit to Rs 864.97 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 620.71 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased 39.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8685.97 crore. EBITDA was at Rs 1,211 crore in Q4 FY21, up 83.5% from Rs 660 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin stood at 13.9% as on 31 March 2021 compared with 10.6% as on 31 March 2020. The company sold 15.68 lakh units of motorcycles & scooters in Q4 FY21 as against 13.23 lakh units sold in Q4 FY20, registering a growth of 18.5% on a YoY basis.

Tata Consumer Products fell 4.61%. The FMCG company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 133.34 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 50.21 crore in Q4 FY20. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 63.93 crore during the quarter. It mainly represents the costs relating to the business restructure and re-organisation of Rs 18 crore and loss on disposal of an overseas subsidiary/joint venture of Rs 46 crore. Net sales soared 26.28% (24% in constant currency) to Rs 3,037.22 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 2,405.03 crore in Q4 FY20, mainly driven by strong volume and value growth in the India Food & Beverage business. Profit before exceptional items and tax at Rs 262 crore in Q4 FY21 is higher by 6%, as compared to corresponding quarter of the previous year, mainly on account of tea cost inflation in India and higher investment behind brands which partly offset the revenue growth and strong control on overheads.

