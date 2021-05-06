Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.51%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.51% at 5095 today. The index has gained 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd added 5.13%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 4.44% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 2.93%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 200.00% over last one year compared to the 58.83% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.83% and Nifty Auto index added 1.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.73% to close at 14724.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.56% to close at 48949.76 today.

