Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 308.53 points or 2.21% at 14245.87 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.52%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.44%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.96%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.91%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.61%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.7%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.84%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.81%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.35%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 636.34 or 1.3% at 49644.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 180.85 points or 1.25% at 14688.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.51 points or 1% at 20481.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 73.7 points or 1.09% at 6818.92.

On BSE,1586 shares were trading in green, 639 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)