Metal shares soar

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 223.74 points or 1.56% at 14574.35 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.21%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.66%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.31%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.3%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.5%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.45%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.84%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.44%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.33%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 241.82 or 0.49% at 49750.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.25 points or 0.57% at 14774.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 253.23 points or 1.23% at 20902.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43 points or 0.63% at 6915.06.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 466 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

