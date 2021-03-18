Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 215.76 points or 1.58% at 13886.13 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.6%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.89%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.61%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.22%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 1.24%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.06%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.34%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.32%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.04%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 425.58 or 0.85% at 50227.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 137.95 points or 0.94% at 14859.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.93 points or 0.89% at 20898.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 77.05 points or 1.13% at 6881.06.

On BSE,1568 shares were trading in green, 609 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

