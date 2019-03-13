Benchmarks trade near day's high; breadth weak

Key equity indices firmed up once again and were trading near day's high in afternoon trade. At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 124.35 points or 0.33% at 37,660.01. The was up 13.20 points or 0.12% at 11,314.40.

A bout of volatility was seen in early trade as the key indices regained positive zone soon after erasing early gains. Key benchmark indices trimmed gains in morning trade. Stocks regained strength in mid-morning trade. Indices pared gains in early afternoon trade.

Broader market witnessed profit selling after recent gains. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was off 0.36%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was off 0.29%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 995 shares rose and 1501 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

(down 3.48%), (down 2.38%), (down 2.04%), (down 1.85%), (down 1.76%) and (down 1.59%), were the major Sensex losers.

IndusInd (up 3.14%), HDFC (up 2.40%), (up 1.87%), (up 1.80%), (up 1.32%) and HDFC (up 1.27%), were the major Sensex gainers.

was down 0.30% to Rs 740. The stock reversed trend after hitting record high of Rs 750.90 in morning trade. said that its board approved the appointment of Rakesh Makhija, as the non-executive (part-time) of the bank, for three years, with effect from 18 July 2019 upto 17 July 2022, subject to the approval of the and the shareholders of the bank. The existing term of Dr. Sanjiv Misra, non-executive (part-time) of the bank will expire with effect from the close of business hours on 17 July 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 March 2019.

was up 0.10%. said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Finacle, announced that (HNB), a leading private sector commercial bank operating in Sri Lanka, has selected Trade Connect to enable a The Trade Connect solution will be used by HNB to pilot a with other corresponding partners and its corporate clients. The network is expected to help HNB and other participating entities substantially increase automation and transparency, while efficiently managing risks in trade and supply chain financing operations. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 March 2019.

On the macro front, industrial production and data was released by the government after market hours yesterday, 12 March 2019. India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) rose at slower pace of 1.7% in January 2019, compared with 2.6% growth recorded in December 2018. The industrial production growth for December 2018 has been revised upwards from 2.4% increase reported provisionally.

The all- general CPI rose to 2.57% in February 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 1.97% in January 2019. The corresponding provisional rate for rural area was 1.81% and urban area 3.43% in February 2019 as against 1.22% and 2.91% in January 2019. The core CPI inflation eased to 5.29% in February 2019 compared with 5.35% in January 2019.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading lower as investors awaited another make-or-break on US stocks closed mostly higher Tuesday, led by the health care and

In US economic data, the consumer-price index rose 0.2% in February following three months of no change, the Labor Department said. Core prices, which strip out volatile changes in the cost of an rose 0.1%. Year-over-year, overall inflation fell from growth of 1.6% in January to 1.5%, while annual core inflation fell from 2.2% to 2.1%.

In Europe, UK lawmakers once again rejected Theresa May's deal. Parliament will vote later Wednesday on whether to leave the EU with no deal and if that fails, another vote on Thursday to decide whether to extend the deadline.

