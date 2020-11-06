Berger Paints climbs after Q2 PAT rises 14% to Rs 221 cr

Berger Paints India rose 3.18% to Rs 667.50 after consolidated net profit jumped 13.6% to Rs 221.05 crore on 9% rise in net sales to Rs 1,742.55 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 41% to Rs 292.69 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 207.56 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter soared 138.80% to Rs 72.58 crore as against Rs 30.39 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared post market hours yesterday, 5 November 2020.
The group's business operations during the previous quarter was impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns.
The PBDIT (Profit before Depreciation, Interest and Tax) excluding other Income for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 stood at Rs 335.20 crore as against Rs 251.10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering an increase of 33.5% Y-o-Y (year-on-year).
Berger Paints is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU