Berger Paints climbs after Q2 PAT rises 14% to Rs 221 cr

Berger Paints India rose 3.18% to Rs 667.50 after consolidated net profit jumped 13.6% to Rs 221.05 crore on 9% rise in net sales to Rs 1,742.55 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 41% to Rs 292.69 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 207.56 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter soared 138.80% to Rs 72.58 crore as against Rs 30.39 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared post market hours yesterday, 5 November 2020.

The group's business operations during the previous quarter was impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns.

The PBDIT (Profit before Depreciation, Interest and Tax) excluding other Income for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 stood at Rs 335.20 crore as against Rs 251.10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering an increase of 33.5% Y-o-Y (year-on-year).

Berger Paints is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)