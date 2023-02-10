Bervin Investments & Leasing standalone net profit rises 38.98% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Bervin Investments & Leasing rose 38.98% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
