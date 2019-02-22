Beryl Securities standalone net profit declines 74.19% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Beryl Securities declined 74.19% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.170.18 -6 OPM %82.3561.11 -PBDT0.140.11 27 PBT0.130.10 30 NP0.080.31 -74
