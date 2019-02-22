Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 90.38% to Rs 11.67 croreNet profit of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals rose 40.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 90.38% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.676.13 90 OPM %7.8013.38 -PBDT0.690.63 10 PBT0.250.21 19 NP0.210.15 40
