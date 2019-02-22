Mahindra CIE Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 89.48 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.54% to Rs 614.91 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 89.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.54% to Rs 614.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 561.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.74% to Rs 35.52 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 69.29 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.00% to Rs 2529.33 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 1960.70 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

614.91561.342529.331960.7011.2910.5712.0310.0177.8758.80325.81197.6259.7835.98251.91121.69-89.4814.6535.5269.29

