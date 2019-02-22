Varun Beverages reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 48.93% to Rs 785.62 croreNet Loss of Varun Beverages reported to Rs 70.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 48.93% to Rs 785.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 527.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.08% to Rs 299.86 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 214.06 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.52% to Rs 5105.26 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 4003.54 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales785.62527.50 49 5105.264003.54 28 OPM %6.084.29 -19.7220.88 - PBDT7.47-28.00 LP 818.87637.60 28 PBT-86.59-116.00 25 433.80290.95 49 NP-70.82-72.13 2 299.86214.06 40
