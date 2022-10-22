JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Space Incubatrics Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Best Agrolife standalone net profit rises 87.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 78.54% to Rs 579.16 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife rose 87.78% to Rs 46.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.54% to Rs 579.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 324.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales579.16324.39 79 OPM %11.3710.86 -PBDT64.1733.99 89 PBT62.9233.09 90 NP46.8524.95 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU