Best Agrolife standalone net profit rises 87.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Best Agrolife rose 87.78% to Rs 46.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.54% to Rs 579.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 324.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

