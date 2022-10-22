Best Agrolife standalone net profit rises 87.78% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 78.54% to Rs 579.16 croreNet profit of Best Agrolife rose 87.78% to Rs 46.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.54% to Rs 579.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 324.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales579.16324.39 79 OPM %11.3710.86 -PBDT64.1733.99 89 PBT62.9233.09 90 NP46.8524.95 88
