Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 35.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.32% to Rs 12.41 croreNet profit of Evexia Lifecare declined 35.56% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 52.32% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.4126.03 -52 OPM %4.432.31 -PBDT0.750.63 19 PBT0.650.60 8 NP0.290.45 -36
