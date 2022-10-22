Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 35.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.32% to Rs 12.41 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare declined 35.56% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 52.32% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.4126.034.432.310.750.630.650.600.290.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)