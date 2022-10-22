JUST IN
Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the September 2022 quarter
Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 35.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.32% to Rs 12.41 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare declined 35.56% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 52.32% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.4126.03 -52 OPM %4.432.31 -PBDT0.750.63 19 PBT0.650.60 8 NP0.290.45 -36

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:01 IST

