Lykis consolidated net profit rises 113.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.18% to Rs 117.93 croreNet profit of Lykis rose 113.33% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.18% to Rs 117.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales117.9392.00 28 OPM %4.030.80 -PBDT3.961.92 106 PBT3.521.65 113 NP3.521.65 113
