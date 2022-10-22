Lykis consolidated net profit rises 113.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.18% to Rs 117.93 crore

Net profit of Lykis rose 113.33% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.18% to Rs 117.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.117.9392.004.030.803.961.923.521.653.521.65

