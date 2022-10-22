Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 1.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 2261.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals declined 1.27% to Rs 312.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 316.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 2261.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2103.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2261.002103.0030.0331.38626.00640.00463.00472.00312.00316.00

