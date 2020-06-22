Bandhan Bank Ltd in demand

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 313.45, up 7.86% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.29% in last one year as compared to a 11.57% drop in NIFTY and a 28.53% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 313.45, up 7.86% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 10346.3. The Sensex is at 35087.82, up 1.03%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has risen around 55.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 25.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21338.1, up 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 315.45, up 8.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

