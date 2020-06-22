Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 42.98 points or 0.3% at 14496.64 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Ramco Systems Ltd (down 5%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.48%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.67%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.26%),Wipro Ltd (down 1.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.57%), eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.33%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.28%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.26%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.16%).

On the other hand, Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 6.02%), Mastek Ltd (up 5.32%), and Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 5.15%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 358.07 or 1.03% at 35089.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.4 points or 1.07% at 10353.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 179.11 points or 1.46% at 12456.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.93 points or 1.9% at 4331.01.

On BSE,1799 shares were trading in green, 819 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)