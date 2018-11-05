JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Stronger upturn in new business boosts services jobs: Nikkei India Services PMI

Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Bhagyanagar Properties standalone net profit rises 3366.67% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar Properties rose 3366.67% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.300.22 36 OPM %-106.67-54.55 -PBDT1.300.03 4233 PBT1.300.03 4233 NP1.040.03 3367

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements