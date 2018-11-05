Bhagyanagar Properties standalone net profit rises 3366.67% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar Properties rose 3366.67% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.300.22 36 OPM %-106.67-54.55 -PBDT1.300.03 4233 PBT1.300.03 4233 NP1.040.03 3367
