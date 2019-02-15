Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 67.88% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 60.08 croreNet profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports rose 67.88% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 60.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 61.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales60.0861.93 -3 OPM %10.877.33 -PBDT4.192.72 54 PBT2.971.80 65 NP2.771.65 68
