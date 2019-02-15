Shukra Pharmaceuticals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 65.24% to Rs 1.14 crore

Shukra Pharmaceuticals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 65.24% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.143.28 -65 OPM %19.3046.95 -PBDT0.221.55 -86 PBT0.041.37 -97 NP00.96 -100

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:24 IST

