JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Innocorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

PNB Gilts reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 493.62% to Rs 201.95 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts reported to Rs 93.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 493.62% to Rs 201.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 34.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales201.9534.02 494 OPM %97.7589.83 -PBDT91.59-55.16 LP PBT91.47-55.29 LP NP93.28-36.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements