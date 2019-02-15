PNB Gilts reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 493.62% to Rs 201.95 croreNet profit of PNB Gilts reported to Rs 93.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 493.62% to Rs 201.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 34.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales201.9534.02 494 OPM %97.7589.83 -PBDT91.59-55.16 LP PBT91.47-55.29 LP NP93.28-36.05 LP
