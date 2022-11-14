Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 17.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 323.55 croreNet profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 17.72% to Rs 16.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 323.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 305.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales323.55305.37 6 OPM %7.407.38 -PBDT25.8422.53 15 PBT22.5219.39 16 NP16.9414.39 18
