Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 17.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 323.55 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 17.72% to Rs 16.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 323.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 305.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.323.55305.377.407.3825.8422.5322.5219.3916.9414.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)