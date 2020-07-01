Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 0.38 croreNet Loss of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.07% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.380.30 27 1.172.13 -45 OPM %5.26-103.33 --17.09-55.40 - PBDT-0.01-0.29 97 -0.17-0.97 82 PBT-0.01-0.29 97 -0.18-0.97 81 NP-0.01-0.28 96 -0.18-0.96 81
