Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 177.41 points or 2.46% at 7380.51 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.73%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.61%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.96%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.58%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.83%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.41%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.79%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.78%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.08%), moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 203.46 or 0.58% at 35164.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.75 points or 0.68% at 10382.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.22 points or 0.39% at 12522.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.63 points or 0.5% at 4339.91.

On BSE,1291 shares were trading in green, 632 were trading in red and 73 were unchanged.

