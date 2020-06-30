Volumes spurt at Bharat Dynamics Ltd counter

Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28547 shares

Sonata Software Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 June 2020.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28547 shares. The stock rose 15.27% to Rs.347.60. Volumes stood at 56218 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd notched up volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32066 shares. The stock rose 4.74% to Rs.244.35. Volumes stood at 44863 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 1794 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 491 shares. The stock rose 2.46% to Rs.2,059.25. Volumes stood at 369 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 26539 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10134 shares. The stock lost 0.65% to Rs.207.85. Volumes stood at 1354 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India notched up volume of 6.09 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.14 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.66% to Rs.18.11. Volumes stood at 8.62 lakh shares in the last session.

