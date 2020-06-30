BEL jumps after Q4 PAT spurts 74%

Bharat Electronics (BEL) gained 3.15% to Rs 90 after consolidated net profit jumped 74.27% to Rs 1,046.97 crore on 49.18% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,816.77 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 60.89% to Rs 1,420.09 crore during the period under review. Total tax expense rose 32.31% to Rs 381.17 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 29 June 2020.

BEL's order book stood at Rs 51,970 crore as of 1 April 2020. The company received a total order of Rs 13,200 crore during fiscal year 2019-2020. It exported $48.59 million during FY19-20.

Meanwhile, the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share for the financial year 2019-20.

BEL is a state-owned aerospace and defense company with about nine factories, and several regional offices in India. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company as on 31 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)