Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 26.43 points or 2.09% at 1240.06 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 7.04%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 5.2%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.62%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.3%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.29%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.21%), and ITI Ltd (down 1.21%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.98%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.94%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.94%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 166.5 or 0.43% at 38583.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.6 points or 0.3% at 11389.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 9.92 points or 0.07% at 14583.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.46 points or 0.31% at 4893.94.

On BSE,1223 shares were trading in green, 1315 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

