Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca gets marketing permission for leukaemia drug in India
AstraZeneca receives import and market permission for Acalabrutinib 100mg capsules
AstraZeneca Pharma India receives import and market permission for Dapagliflozin film coated tablet
Astrazeneca Pharma gains after DCGI nod for cancer drug
Volumes jump at Bharat Dynamics Ltd counter
-
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 10.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares
Indoco Remedies Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Redington India Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 September 2020.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 10.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.25% to Rs.4,268.05. Volumes stood at 5.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 6.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96796 shares. The stock gained 2.64% to Rs.221.55. Volumes stood at 34209 shares in the last session.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd recorded volume of 40.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.83 lakh shares. The stock lost 13.63% to Rs.332.05. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Redington India Ltd notched up volume of 22.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.115.05. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.13% to Rs.1,895.45. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU