Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Redington India Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 September 2020.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 10.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.25% to Rs.4,268.05. Volumes stood at 5.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 6.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96796 shares. The stock gained 2.64% to Rs.221.55. Volumes stood at 34209 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd recorded volume of 40.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.83 lakh shares. The stock lost 13.63% to Rs.332.05. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd notched up volume of 22.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.115.05. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.13% to Rs.1,895.45. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.

