Bharat Dynamics Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 264 cr

Bharat Dynamics net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 264.36 crore on a 22.6% surge in net sales to Rs 1,355.80 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax advanced 11.8% to Rs 377.78 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 337.76 crore recorded in the same period last year. The company reported a 27.5% rise in total expenditure to Rs 1,010.56 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Cost of material consumed tumbled 19.52% to Rs 384.64 crore while employee benefit expenses surged 15.64% to Rs 150.31 in Q4 FY22 as compared to the corresponding quarter previous year.

On full year basis, the company recorded 93.9% surge in net profit to Rs 523.57 crore on a 50.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,712.26 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) is the only company in India involved in manufacturing various types of missiles and underwater weapons for supply to the Indian Armed Forces and friendly foreign countries. The company also handles launchers, test equipment, refurbishment / life extension of missiles and counter measures systems for domestic as well as international market. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 74.93% stake in the company.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics were trading 0.98% higher at Rs 749.65 on the BSE.

