Page Industries Q4 PAT soars 65% YoY to Rs 190 cr

Page Industries reported a 64.87% jump in net profit to Rs 190.52 crore on a 26.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,111.11 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax soared 61.2% to Rs 246 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 152.63 crore posted in the corresponding period last year. Total expenses spiked nearly 19% to Rs 870.04 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

EBITDA jumped 57% to Rs 267.1 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 169.8 crore reported in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin improved to 24% in Q4 FY22 from 19.3% posted in Q4 FY21 on the back of better operating efficiencies.

Cost of material consumed soared 42.14% to Rs 295.74 crore while employee benefit expenses jumped 21.7% to Rs 200.56 in Q4 FY22 as compared to the same period last year.

On full year basis, the company recorded 57.5% rise in net profit to Rs 536.53 crore on a 37.2% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 3,886.46 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 283.5 crore as of 31 March 2022 as compared to Rs 435 crore posted on 31 March 2021. Page said liquidity continues to remain strong with robust cash flow management.

Commenting on the results, Sunder Genomal, managing director of Page Industries, said, As we announce our best year with our highest-ever revenue and PAT, I am pleased to share that the sales momentum has picked up significantly across all our product categories backed by expansion in our portfolio and existing network. We are well poised on a growth trajectory and remain optimistic on delivering sustainable growth over the long-term. All product categories and channels continue to witness an increasing trend and our investments in leadership, product innovation, warehousing, technology and logistics support helped not only in strong execution but also in delivering profitable growth. With a strong and proven business model, wide product portfolio, efficient financial management and a very loyal customer base, we remain committed to continue creating value for our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company declared 4th interim dividend of Rs 70 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The record date for the said dividend is fixed on 3 June 2022.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

Shares of Page Industries rose 2.59% to settle at Rs 42456.80 on Thursday.

