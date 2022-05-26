Sequent Scientific Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2022.

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2022.

Sequent Scientific Ltd tumbled 12.27% to Rs 106.9 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd crashed 9.90% to Rs 7.83. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 189.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rupa & Company Ltd lost 7.15% to Rs 354.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd fell 6.02% to Rs 690.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19400 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd dropped 5.62% to Rs 334.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27121 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)