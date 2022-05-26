Hawkins Cookers Q4 PAT falls 11% YoY to Rs 21 cr

-
Hawkins Cookers reported 10.85% decline in net profit to Rs 21.37 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 23.97 crore in Q4 FY21.Revenue from operations was up by 11.68% to Rs 271.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Profit before tax slipped 8.63% to Rs 28.9 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 31.63 crore in Q4 FY21.
Total expenses rose 14% year on year to Rs 243.97 crore during the fourth quarter. Cost of raw materials consumed jumped 17.2% year on year to Rs 104.12 crore during the period under review.
On full year basis, the pressure cooker manufacturer reported 4% rise in net profit to Rs 83.89 crore on a 24.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 958.01 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Hawkins Cookers one of the leading manufacturers of pressure cookers in India, with the domestic market driving around 91% of its overall sales and the overseas markets the rest. The company's pressure cookers are marketed under its flagship brand, Hawkins, as well as Futura and Miss Mary. Cookware is sold under the Futura and Hawkins brands.
Shares of Hawkins Cookers were trading 0.88% lower at Rs 5,250 on the BSE.
