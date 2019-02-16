JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Regency Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 2946.93% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.80% to Rs 983.17 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 2946.93% to Rs 188.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 983.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 781.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales983.17781.56 26 OPM %31.765.69 -PBDT344.3996.13 258 PBT327.2181.18 303 NP188.306.18 2947

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements