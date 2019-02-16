Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 2946.93% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.80% to Rs 983.17 croreNet profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 2946.93% to Rs 188.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 983.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 781.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales983.17781.56 26 OPM %31.765.69 -PBDT344.3996.13 258 PBT327.2181.18 303 NP188.306.18 2947
