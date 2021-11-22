Starlineps Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd, Visagar Polytex Ltd and Suncare Traders Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 November 2021.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd, Visagar Polytex Ltd and Suncare Traders Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 November 2021.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 68 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4953 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd surged 16.76% to Rs 745. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1227 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 57.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9716 shares in the past one month.

Visagar Polytex Ltd advanced 9.78% to Rs 1.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd spurt 9.72% to Rs 0.79. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)